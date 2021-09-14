Damien’s Jayce Jay-Pedro has overcome obstacles to maintain his dream
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:54 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jayce Jay-Pedro
-
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Jayce Jay-Pedro has been a difference-maker for the Damien football team.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree