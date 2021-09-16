PHOTO: Beautiful ‘Yukata’

BEAUTIFUL ‘YUKATA’: Yukata cloths are on display at a gallery in Toraya Confectionery Co.’s Tokyo Midtown Store. The exhibition explores kimono designs and art based on traditional Japanese sweets. Above, art derived from a book of Taisho-era (1912-1926) confectionery motifs are set up side by side with Chikusen-designed yukata patterns featuring seasonal plants, such as plum blossoms, hydrangeas and irises. “Yukata” runs through Sept. 27 and is sponsored by the long-established kimono store Chikusen in Tokyo’s Nihombashi district.
