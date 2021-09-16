University of Hawaii volleyball alumnae match canceled

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team’s alumnae match and Green and White scrimmage originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled. Read more

The Rainbow Wahine played their first five home matches without fans in SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center and the restrictions on gatherings remain in place this week. The alumnae match had been held in conjunction with a match or a scrimmage each year from 2012 to ’19.

The Wahine (3-5) are in a bye week before the start of the Big West season. They open defense of their 2019 conference title on Sept. 23 at UC Riverside and play at UC Davis on Sept. 25. They’ll face Long Beach State on Oct. 1 and Cal State Fullerton on Oct. 3 in their first conference matches at home.