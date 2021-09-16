comscore University of Hawaii volleyball alumnae match canceled | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

University of Hawaii volleyball alumnae match canceled

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:04 p.m.

The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team’s alumnae match and Green and White scrimmage originally scheduled for Friday have been canceled. Read more

