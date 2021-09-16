Television and radio – Sept. 16, 2021

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—might be subject to blackout.
|Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Auto Racing
|ARCA: Bristol
|12:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|NASCAR Truck: UNOH 200
|3 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional Coverage
|6 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional Coverage
|9:30 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|x—Padres at Giants
|9:30 a.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional Coverage
|12:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional Coverage
|3 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Football: nfl
|N.Y. Giants at Washington Football Team
|2:20 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203*
|88
|Football: College
|Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|Europe: Dutch Open
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Fortinet Championship
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Rugby: Super League
|Tigers vs. Wolves
|8 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|SOCCER
|College women: South Carolina at Missouri
|1 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|College women: Utah Valley at Oklahoma
|2 p.m.
|BSSC
|31/228
|82*
|College women: Pittsburgh at Clemson
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|College men: Stanford at UCLA
|4 p.m.
|PAC12
|NA/232*
|252*
|College men: Stanford at UCLA
|4 p.m.
|P12LA
|NA/233*
|254*
|College men: Stanford at UCLA
|4 p.m.
|P12BA
|NA/234*
|255*
|CONCACAF CL: Cruz Azul at Monterrey
|4 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|TENNIS: WTA
|Luxembourg, Portoroz
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Luxembourg, Portoroz
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Luxembourg, Portoroz
|6 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: College Women
|Utah at BYU
|3 p.m.
|BYUTV
|NA/409
|68*
|Friday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Food City 300
|1:30 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Dodgers at Reds
|1 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|Padres at Cardinals
|2 p.m.
|BSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|Regional coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Basketball: WNBA
|Aces at Sky
|2 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Mercury at Storm
|4 p.m.
|NBATV
|NA/242*
|92*
|Lynx at Fever
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|UCF at Louisville
|1:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Maryland at Illinois
|3 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|FOOTBALL: high school
|Damien vs. Saint Louis I-AA
|5 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five
|7:30 p.m.
|SPCOC
|16
|NA
|GOLF
|Dutch Open
|1:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Cambia Portland Classic
|9 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Fortinet Championship
|noon
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|FIFA Futsal World Cup: Iran vs. United States
|5 a.m.
|FS2
|NA/231*
|NA
|Premier: Newcastle United vs. Leeds United
|9 a.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|College men: Michigan at Maryland
|12:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|MLS: Red Bulls at Inter Miami
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|College men: Virginia at Virginia Tech
|1 p.m.
|ACCN
|NA/251*
|NA
|College women: Mississippi State at LSU
|2 p.m.
|SEC
|NA/220
|40*
|College men: Michigan State at Wisconsin
|2:30 p.m.
|BIGTEN
|NA/248*
|79*
|TENNIS
|Luxembourg, Portoroz
|Midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Luxembourg, Portoroz
|5 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|RADIO
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Padres at Giants
|9:30 a.m.
|1500-AM
|NFL: N.Y. Giants at Washington Football Team
|2:20 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|Friday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Dodgers at Reds
|1 p.m.
|990-AM
|High school fb: ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five
|7:30 p.m.
|1500-AM
