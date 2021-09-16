comscore Television and radio - Sept. 16, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – Sept. 16, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 9:27 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. x—might be subject to blackout.
Check your TV guide for latest updates.
TODAY
  TIME TV CH HT
Auto Racing
ARCA: Bristol 12:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
NASCAR Truck: UNOH 200 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional Coverage 6 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional Coverage 9:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
x—Padres at Giants 9:30 a.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional Coverage 12:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional Coverage 3 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Football: nfl
N.Y. Giants at Washington Football Team 2:20 p.m. NFLN NA/203* 88
Football: College
Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman 1:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Ohio at Louisiana-Lafayette 2 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
Europe: Dutch Open 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: Cambia Portland Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Fortinet Championship noon GOLF 30/216 86
Rugby: Super League
Tigers vs. Wolves 8 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
SOCCER
College women: South Carolina at Missouri 1 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
College women: Utah Valley at Oklahoma 2 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82*
College women: Pittsburgh at Clemson 2 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
College men: Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. PAC12 NA/232* 252*
College men: Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. P12LA NA/233* 254*
College men: Stanford at UCLA 4 p.m. P12BA NA/234* 255*
CONCACAF CL: Cruz Azul at Monterrey 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
TENNIS: WTA
Luxembourg, Portoroz midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz 6 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: College Women
Utah at BYU 3 p.m. BYUTV NA/409 68*
 
Friday
  TIME TV CH HT
AUTO RACING        
Food City 300 1:30 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
BASEBALL: MLB        
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Dodgers at Reds 1 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
Padres at Cardinals 2 p.m. BSSD NA/227 NA
Regional coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Basketball: WNBA        
Aces at Sky 2 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Mercury at Storm 4 p.m. NBATV NA/242* 92*
Lynx at Fever 1 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE        
UCF at Louisville 1:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Maryland at Illinois 3 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
FOOTBALL: high school      
Damien vs. Saint Louis I-AA 5 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA
GOLF        
Dutch Open 1:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Cambia Portland Classic 9 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Fortinet Championship noon GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER    
FIFA Futsal World Cup: Iran vs. United States 5 a.m. FS2 NA/231* NA
Premier: Newcastle United vs. Leeds United 9 a.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
College men: Michigan at Maryland 12:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
MLS: Red Bulls at Inter Miami 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
College men: Virginia at Virginia Tech 1 p.m. ACCN NA/251* NA
College women: Mississippi State at LSU 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 40*
College men: Michigan State at Wisconsin 2:30 p.m. BIGTEN NA/248* 79*
TENNIS        
Luxembourg, Portoroz Midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Luxembourg, Portoroz 5 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
RADIO
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Padres at Giants 9:30 a.m. 1500-AM
NFL: N.Y. Giants at Washington Football Team 2:20 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
 
Friday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Dodgers at Reds 1 p.m. 990-AM
High school fb: ‘Iolani vs. Pac-Five 7:30 p.m. 1500-AM
