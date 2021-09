Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 15

6:40 p.m. today

When Hyunwoo collapses on the ground, Jungeun brings him water. He refuses her help and tells her to go away. Jungeun ignores him and tries to take him to the hospital. When trying to help him up, she ends up falling on him. Face to face, Jungeun pops the question.

Episode 16

7:45 p.m. today

Heesook puts Changsoo on a strict diet. Mijoo can’t give Seongjoon up and kisses him. Hyunwoo tells Jungeun about his past.

“Lovers of the Red Sky”

Episode 1

7:45 p.m. Monday

This romantic historical drama follows Hong Cheon-ki, who has been blessed with the gift of painting, and Ha Ram, a blind man with red eyes, who can read the stars in the sky.

Episode 2

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Hong Cheon-ki, the town’s only female painter, is on the run after forging a painting and bumps into Ha Ram on his way to the observatory. Though he can’t see, his ­encounter with Cheon-ki brings back memories he’d long forgotten.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 13-14

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

While drunk, Jae-bin tells Chang-soo and Do-bin about Ju-won and Myung-jun’s relationship. Hwa-kyung sees Do-bin and Jae-bin together and wonders what is going on. Ju-won heads to see the Misung family with a ­resolved look on his face.

Episodes 15-16

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Myung-jun asks Ju-won what he told Chairman Oh. Yeon-hee tries to find out more about Ju-won and Myung-jun’s relationship. Woo-jung finds out that ­Jae-bin started the rumor about Ju-won’s affair. Yeon-hee drills Myung-jun about whether or not he’s seeing Ju-won.

“Penthouse III”

Episode 21 (finale)

7:55 p.m. Friday

Soo-ryeon is nowhere to be found in the water. Seo-jin testifies that she doesn’t recognize Eun-byul. The villains and villainesses must face reality and their punishments. Was living in Hera Palace worth the price they had to pay?

“Ups and Downs of Work”

(One-part drama special)

7:55 p.m. Saturday

Anna works for an app company that markets secondhand goods. She has trouble getting along with her colleagues and sees no upside to her career. She starts to look at things in a whole different way after meeting someone new.

