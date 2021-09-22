comscore 3 Hawaii schools are honored by U.S. Department of Education | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

3 Hawaii schools are honored by U.S. Department of Education

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:35 p.m.
  • STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Wheeler Middle School in Wahiawa is one of three Hawaii schools named as a National Blue Ribbon School.

    STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

    Wheeler Middle School in Wahiawa is one of three Hawaii schools named as a National Blue Ribbon School.

Wheeler Middle School is on a roll, no pun intended. Its leader, Brenda Vierra­-Chun, was named Hawaii Principal of the Year in 2020, and the school has now followed that up with being named a National Blue Ribbon School for 2021. Read more

Previous Story
Legendary Hawaii entertainer Al Harrington dies at age 85

Scroll Up