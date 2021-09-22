comscore Two powerful senior advocacy groups want age deleted from state’s triage plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Two powerful senior advocacy groups want age deleted from state’s triage plan

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:34 p.m.
  • COURTESY AARP HAWAII Keali‘i Lopez

    COURTESY AARP HAWAII

    Keali‘i Lopez

Two powerful senior advocacy groups are seeking to remedy the state’s health care rationing plan, which uses age as a tiebreaker to deny care under certain conditions. Read more

Previous Story
Legendary Hawaii entertainer Al Harrington dies at age 85

Scroll Up