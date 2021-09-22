comscore Patriot missiles fired from Hawaii for first time | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Patriot missiles fired from Hawaii for first time

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.
  • U.S. ARMY / JULY 16 Army soldiers from 1-1 Air Defense Artillery Battalion fire a Patriot missile during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21 at Camp Growl in Queensland, Australia.

With little fanfare, the U.S. Army earlier this month fired from Hawaii for the first time two Patriot missiles — the kind used by 15 nations for defense — knocking out two simulated cruise missile threats at a range of about 20 miles. Read more

