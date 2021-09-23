South Korea’s president pays respects to the war dead at an Oahu ceremony
By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:19 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, President Moon Jae-in met with Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Three ceremonial boxes with remains of repatriated soldiers were carried to a hearse at a ceremony Wednesday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
South Korean honor guard members Chan Kyu- lee, left, and Han Sung-kim.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who spoke at the ceremony.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook paid their respects Wednesday at the first joint repatriation ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for fallen service members from the Korean War.