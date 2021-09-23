comscore South Korea’s president pays respects to the war dead at an Oahu ceremony | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
South Korea’s president pays respects to the war dead at an Oahu ceremony

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:19 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, President Moon Jae-in met with Adm. John Aquilino, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Three ceremonial boxes with remains of repatriated soldiers were carried to a hearse at a ceremony Wednesday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM South Korean honor guard members Chan Kyu- lee, left, and Han Sung-kim.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who spoke at the ceremony.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook paid their respects Wednesday at the first joint repatriation ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for fallen service members from the Korean War.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in paid his "highest respect" to 68 Korean and six American service members "who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea" some 70 years ago and were repatriated to their home countries in a ceremony Wednesday at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

