UH Hilo puts scare into Seattle Pacific

The UH Hilo men’s soccer team roared out to a lead over No. 17 Seattle Pacific but lost in overtime on Wednesday at Hall Stadium in Hilo.

Kalei Tolentino-Perry buried the first shot of the day for the Vulcans in the 20th minute and Luca Lippert added another score two minutes later for a surprising 2-0 lead.

Seattle Pacific tallied twice before the 58th minute to tie the match and Alex Mejia drove one home in overtime to end it.

The Vulcans (1-2) play Western Washington on Sunday while the Falcons visit Chaminade on Saturday.