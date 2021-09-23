comscore UH Hilo puts scare into Seattle Pacific | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
UH Hilo puts scare into Seattle Pacific

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.

The UH Hilo men’s soccer team roared out to a lead over No. 17 Seattle Pacific but lost in overtime on Wednesday at Hall Stadium in Hilo. Read more

