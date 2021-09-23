Hawaii Beat | Sports UH Hilo puts scare into Seattle Pacific By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 10:39 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The UH Hilo men’s soccer team roared out to a lead over No. 17 Seattle Pacific but lost in overtime on Wednesday at Hall Stadium in Hilo. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The UH Hilo men’s soccer team roared out to a lead over No. 17 Seattle Pacific but lost in overtime on Wednesday at Hall Stadium in Hilo. Kalei Tolentino-Perry buried the first shot of the day for the Vulcans in the 20th minute and Luca Lippert added another score two minutes later for a surprising 2-0 lead. Seattle Pacific tallied twice before the 58th minute to tie the match and Alex Mejia drove one home in overtime to end it. The Vulcans (1-2) play Western Washington on Sunday while the Falcons visit Chaminade on Saturday. Previous Story Punahou opens ILH girls volleyball season with sweep of Kamehameha