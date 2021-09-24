comscore Rainbow Wahine open Big West volleyball with win over UC Riverside | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine open Big West volleyball with win over UC Riverside

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:53 p.m.

Hawaii sophomore middle blocker Amber Igiede led a balanced attack with 13 kills and the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team opened the Big West season with a sweep of UC Riverside on Thursday at SRC Arena in Riverside, Calif. Read more

Previous Story
More seasoned but still ailing, Damien football team looks to stay in playoff hunt vs. ‘Iolani

Scroll Up