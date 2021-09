Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Service to country won’t matter in health crisis

The headline made it a sad day for our kupuna (“Hawaii’s state Department of Health to use age as tiebreaker in crisis,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 16).

What really is upsetting is that someone like myself, who is in his early 70s, having to go to the bottom of the list if I have a health emergency. I am on partial disability for heart problems caused by Agent Orange poisoning in Vietnam, but otherwise in fair health. I’m vaccinated, a non-smoker and I’m not obese. I served my country to the best of my ability and because of what the government did, I have to pay for it my whole life.

Now local government says it doesn’t matter: Thank you for your service, sorry for your health problem, but go to the bottom of the care list because we have too many unvaccinated people who do not care enough about the community or themselves to do the right thing. Wow!

Chuck Dozier

Kailua

Unvaccinated should have been quarantined

Most of us believe a police officer should be bright enough to understand that, even if vaccinated, the virus can be carried and transmitted to family, friends and neighbors, especially by someone in constant contact with the public (“Honolulu police officer suspended for declining COVID-19 vaccine back on duty and inoculated,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Sept. 21).

Gov. David Ige should have made that clear back in July, by ordering a fortnight quarantine for all unvaccinated citizens and by ensuring taxpayers do not pick up the tab for their medical expenses.

Ige also should have reminded the chest thumpers that, unlike people in Afghanistan, Hong Kong and elsewhere, everyone in Hawaii has the freedom to move somewhere else. For those anti-social elements, the sooner the better for everyone.

Rico Leffanta

Kakaako

Hawaii looks silly for banning UH sports fans

Gov. David Ige is being so unreasonable with his demands regarding University of Hawaii football attendance.

We want so much of our local talent to stay home and play for Hawaii, but now we have the only place where parents, friends and relatives can’t see them play. The people are willing to wear a mask, get vaccinated and maintain social distancing, but they still can’t go. It sure makes Hawaii look silly across the nation. They are willing to sign a waiver; what else do you want?

It’s a good thing Ige is not running again. I know if my son played for Hawaii, I would want to be there for him. Lighten up.

Ernie Itoga

Waialae

