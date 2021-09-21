Honolulu police officer suspended for declining COVID-19 vaccine back on duty and inoculated

A 24-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department who faced termination over his decision to decline the COVID-19 vaccine without applying for a religious or medical exemption chose to continue serving his community and get inoculated.

HPD Cpl. Mark Kutsy, 48, confirmed for the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser that he got vaccinated and is back on duty.

Kutsy came to Honolulu as a United States Marine stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii and served 16 years with the Hawaii Air National Guard while working as an officer.

He previously declined the vaccine based on his health history and personal judgment, telling the Star-Advertiser on Sept. 8 that he decided not to get inoculated because he had not gotten sick in six years or had the flu in two decades. Last year, Kutsy followed state and federal rules during two trips to the mainland and used personal protective equipment, and took every precaution while working 100-plus-hour weeks during the initial outbreak of COVID-19 on Oahu.

“I must be doing something right for me, to go through all those things and still being able to go to work every day,” said Kutsy during the Sept 8 interview. “The risk of getting the vaccine is greater than not getting it at all, at this time, based on my personal health and judgment.”

Applying for a medical or religious exemption was suggested by some but Kutsy said no.

“Even though I am a Christian, I feel my own personal beliefs … I don’t feel I warrant a religious exemption,” he explained. “I could circumvent the system but I am trying to be true to myself.”

As of Sept. 7, 255 police officers, 101 firefighters, 80 water safety workers and 23 emergency medical technicians and mobile emergency care specialists cited religion or a medical condition as reasons they could not accept a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the city Department of Human Resources.

Requests for exemptions will be honored.

About 78% of police officers, 86% of firefighters and 71% percent of lifeguards and paramedics are vaccinated, according to the city.

The city’s policy does not allow weekly testing for workers who decline to be vaccinated and are not also exempt for a religious or medical reason where the state mandate does.

