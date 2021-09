Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The City and County of Honolulu has announced the promotion of Joy Barua to acting director of the Department of Community Serv­ices. Barua, who was deputy director, will replace Sarah Allen, whose resignation takes effect Thursday. Read more

The City and County of Honolulu has announced the promotion of Joy Barua to acting director of the Department of Community Serv­ices. Barua, who was deputy director, will replace Sarah Allen, whose resignation takes effect Thursday. DCS administers programs to meet the human services, workforce and housing needs of economically challenged people and families with special needs.

———

Send items to business@ staradvertiser.com