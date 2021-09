Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was with sadness and respect that I learned from afar of Al Harrington’s passing (“Legendary Hawaii entertainer Al Harrington dies at age 85,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 21). He was an inspiration to many, and was, among many other natural gifts, a great teacher.

Al was always very proud of his Polynesian heritage. After graduation at Stanford, Al (Mr. Harrington to me then) taught Hawaiian history at Punahou. I was one of his first students. On the first day of class, I remember him taking a Magic Marker intended for writing on an overhead projector and using it to trace the migration of the Hawaiians in the Pacific across the white projection screen. For the remainder of the semester, that indelible ink line was prominent every time he turned on the projector. I never forgot about the route the early Polynesians took to get to Hawaii — or his enthusiasm for teaching.

I was a mediocre student but, after his class, I learned to excel in history. His most memorable words to me when I let him or myself down were, “You can do better than that.” I was very lucky to have him as my teacher.

Aloha oe, Al. I’ll miss you.

Bruce S. Anderson

Millwood, Va.

UH experts provide important analysis

Craig Meyers vented his frustration over the use of mathematical models and forecasting by the University of Hawaii, specifically Monique Chyba (“UH forecaster shouldn’t get free media publicity,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Sept. 24).

While his frustration is understandable, during difficult times like these skilled individuals like Chyba are able to provide a detailed analysis of trends regarding infectious diseases. She and her team expertly predicted the spread of the delta variant and the high numbers last month.

They have also predicted that if behaviors are changed and vaccinations rise, numbers should go down. Would Meyers express this same outrage toward a meteorologist during the hurricane season?

Ryan Tin Loy

Nuuanu

Democrats need to unite, not fight

I was around in 1968 when Hubert Humphrey was the Democratic nominee for president. Incumbent Lyndon Johnson dropped out after Eugene McCarthy won an early primary, and Robert Kennedy was later assassinated.

The young Democrats sat out that election because they regarded Humphrey as part of the “establishment,” despite Humphrey’s liberal credentials. As a result, Richard Nixon was elected president and we know what happened after that.

Some Democrats would rather give up the good if they can’t have the perfect. In that way, progressives are no better than Republicans when they can’t see the long game and refuse to compromise. I can’t forgive those Democrats who sat out the 1968 election. They may lose the future for the Democratic Party.

Cyrus Won

Wilhelmina Rise

Raise taxes on 1% for Biden’s budget

I keep hearing the argument that increasing taxes on the top 1% and corporations will make America uncompetitive in the world economy. I don’t believe it to be true.

Raising taxes on the income of the top 1% will fund President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion budget plan by taxing the income of those who can afford it. If you already have $1 billion in wealth, why would you need more? If you are struggling to earn a living, a fully funded Biden budget plan could be a game-changer.

Corporate CEOs, sports stars and Hollywood stars, to name a few, earn more than they can spend in their lifetime. Corporations and pass-through entities have enjoyed more than three years of historically extremely low tax rates thanks to the misguided Donald Trump.

We need to balance the tax scale and give the 99% a better opportunity to succeed.

Stuart Shimazu

Kaimuki

Rancor mars work by House committee

The state auditor’s office has a big job to do. The auditor, Les Kondo, is trying to do it, but the House Investigative Committee’s fact-finding has been compromised by rancor, ill will and criticism (“Tensions continue during investigation of Hawaii state auditor,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 22).

When head-butting replaces serious specific findings and information, it is wise to ask direct questions and make direct statements to the heart of the matter. House Majority Leader Della Au Belatti should make clear what the committee is looking for and why it is interrogating Kondo.

After three days of testimony, get on with it.

Constance Oliva

Kailua

Flight disrupters should be banned

Passenger incidents diverted two Hawaiian Airlines flights (“2 separate Hawaiian Airlines flights return to Honolulu airport after 2 unruly passenger cases,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 24).

Instead of fines and a slap on the wrists for these people who cause these disturbances on flights, the airlines should red-flag these passengers. Take their pictures and Social Security numbers and enter them in the federal no-fly database.

So the next time they want to purchase a ticket or book a flight, their information pops up as red-flagged, banning them from ever getting a ticket to fly on any airline in the U.S.

Paul Wong

Salt Lake

