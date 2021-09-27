comscore Lava-damaged restoration projects set to begin in Puna | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Lava-damaged restoration projects set to begin in Puna

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:52 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 Jeff Hickman, a public affairs officer for the Hawaii National Guard, feels how hot the lava is after it crossed Pohoiki Road.

  • JAMM AQUINO / 2018 Lt. Col. Charles Anthony with the Hawaii Air National Guard monitors sulphur dioxide levels near the lava flow that overran Highway 137 in Pahoa.

  • HAWAII ARMY NATIONAL GUARD / 2018 Aerial footage taken from a Hawaii Army National Guard helicopter captured an image of lava covering roads in Leilani Estates and Lanipuna.

Projects to restore infrastructure damaged in the 2018 Kilauea eruption in Lower Puna are moving ahead, with environmental assessments scheduled to start for work on Highway 137 and Pohoiki Road, including potential restoration of water to Isaac Hale Beach Park, according to Hawaii County officials. Read more

