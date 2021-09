Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A rice salad makes a refreshing main dish with enough oomph to satisfy even big eaters.

This dish is best made with rice that’s been freshly made and cooled to room temperature, not cold leftovers from the fridge. The mix of vegetables and herbs can be varied to suit your taste. It’s the miso-lemon dressing that brightens the dish.

Brown Rice Salad

Ingredients:

• 12 ounces cherry tomatoes, halved

• 1 1/2 cups cucumbers, diced

• 1/2 cup basil leaves, minced

• 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, minced

• 3 cups cooked brown rice, cooled to room temperature

Dressing ingredients:

• 1/3 cup miso

• 1/3 cup lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons brown sugar

• 1 tablespoon pepper

• 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Directions:

To make dressing: Combine ingredients except olive oil.

Stir to dissolve miso and sugar, then slowly add oil and whisk to make a smooth dressing.

Add tomatoes, cucumber and herbs to dressing, then add rice and mix well. Serves 6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 260 calories, 11 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 570 mg sodium, 36 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 8 g sugar, 5 g protein. Nutritional analysis by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.