New rule requires 50-yard distance from spinner dolphins

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • NOAA FISHERIES Spinner dolphins forage at night and rest in nearshore areas during the day. A new federal rule, effective Oct. 28, prohibits people from swimming with, approaching or remaining within 50 yards (150 feet) of spinner dolphins in certain Hawaii waters to protect them from human disturbance.

  • NOAA FISHERIES Scientific evidence documents the harmful effects of human disturbance of spinner dolphins over time.

A new federal rule will require people to maintain a 50-yard distance from spinner dolphins in Hawaii in an effort to better protect them from human disturbances. Read more

