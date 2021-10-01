New rule requires 50-yard distance from spinner dolphins
By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:09 p.m.
Spinner dolphins forage at night and rest in nearshore areas during the day. A new federal rule, effective Oct. 28, prohibits people from swimming with, approaching or remaining within 50 yards (150 feet) of spinner dolphins in certain Hawaii waters to protect them from human disturbance.
Scientific evidence documents the harmful effects of human disturbance of spinner dolphins over time.