Game Day Preview: Hawaii vs. Fresno State
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:19 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Chevan Cordeiro is 64 yards away from 1,000 career rushing yards. He also ranks fourth nationally in passing yards with 1,410.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 18
Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener rallied the Bulldogs to an upset of UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., on Sept. 18. Haener is fi rst in the nation with 1,842 passing yards.
