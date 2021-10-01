comscore Game Day Preview: Hawaii vs. Fresno State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Game Day Preview: Hawaii vs. Fresno State

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Chevan Cordeiro is 64 yards away from 1,000 career rushing yards. He also ranks fourth nationally in passing yards with 1,410.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 18 Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener rallied the Bulldogs to an upset of UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., on Sept. 18. Haener is fi rst in the nation with 1,842 passing yards.

The Bulldogs use at least three methods to lower the heat on Jake Haener, FBS’ passing leader (1,842 yards). A receiver will go across the formation — in front of Haener on a jet sweep or behind him on an orbit motion — to force a tracking defender away from the pocket. Read more

