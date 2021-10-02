comscore Hawaii enjoys another big win over Long Beach State in women’s volleyball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii enjoys another big win over Long Beach State in women’s volleyball

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:09 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Braelyn Akana and Skyler Williams put up a block against Long Beach State’s Katie Kennedy on Friday at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Braelyn Akana and Skyler Williams put up a block against Long Beach State’s Katie Kennedy on Friday at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Amber Igiede went up for a kill against Long Beach State’s Kashauna Williams and Miranda Canez.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Amber Igiede went up for a kill against Long Beach State’s Kashauna Williams and Miranda Canez.

If only there were a crowd. As it is, the roar that would have followed Hawaii’s emphatic double block to cap a first-set comeback against Long Beach State on Friday lives only in the imagination with fans still barred from SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii women’s soccer falls to Cal Poly
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up