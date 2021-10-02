Hawaii enjoys another big win over Long Beach State in women’s volleyball
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:09 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Braelyn Akana and Skyler Williams put up a block against Long Beach State’s Katie Kennedy on Friday at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.
-
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii’s Amber Igiede went up for a kill against Long Beach State’s Kashauna Williams and Miranda Canez.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree