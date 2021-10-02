Unbeaten ‘Iolani rides Brady Bantolina’s big day to another win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brody Bantolina rushed for 128 yards and five touchdowns as No. 7 ‘Iolani broke open a close game for a 52-28 win over Saint Louis I-AA on Friday afternoon.

‘Iolani completed ILH play 6-0. The Raiders clinched the D-I title and a state-tournament berth last week with a win over Damien.

The Crusaders sophomores and freshmen put up a great fight and led 28-24 after Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele found Kache Kaio on a 16-yard touchdown pass with 7:37 to play in the third quarter. However, the host Raiders then scored 28 unanswered points to remain unbeaten.

“Defensively, we needed to control their draw, the run game, which we did. We needed to defend No. 9 (Kaio), which we didn’t,” ‘Iolani coach Wendell Look said.

Kaio, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound sophomore, finished with seven receptions, 91 yards and two TDs. His departure late in the third quarter with a leg injury changed the Crusaders’ momentum. ‘Iolani came up with four second-half interceptions to take control of the game.

Bantolina also caught two passes for 22 yards. As a team, ‘Iolani rushed 34 times for 153 yards. Quarterback Micah Hoomanawanui passed for 229 yards (20-for-33) and two touchdowns without a turnover.

“I think we played a pretty good game today. Offensively, we needed to do what we normally do, which is take what the defense gives us,” Look said.

Sagapolutele completed 17 of his first 20 pass attempts and finished 29-for-44 with 304 yards, two TDs and three picks.

“Twelve (Onosai Salanoa) had some big plays. Their quarterback is good. He threw some dimes today,” Look added.

Salanoa, a freshman, had 11 receptions for 161 yards and a TD.

Allison Chang’s 20-yard field gave ‘Iolani a 24-21 lead early in the third stanza, but the second Sagapolutele-Kaio touchdown connection gave the Crusaders the lead for their first and only time.

Asher Matsui’s diving interception gave ‘Iolani the ball at the Saint Louis 42-yard line. Seven plays later, Bantolina scored on a 3-yard touchdown for a 31-28 lead with 2:58 left in the third.

Moments later, Jacob Gaudi’s interception and 23-yard return near midfield set up a 25-yard touchdown pass from Hoomanawanui to Tristan Martinez. ‘Iolani led 38-28 with 20 seconds to go in the third.

A bad punt snap by Saint Louis gave the Raiders possession at the Saint Louis 38-yard line. Bantolina scored on the ensuing play, turning the corner on the right side for his longest run of the day. ‘Iolani led 45-28 with 11:30 remaining.

A pick and 53-yard return by Brayden Morioka set up ‘Iolani at the Saint Louis I-AA 2-yard line. Bantolina scored on the next snap with a run up the gut for a 24-point lead with 10:18 remaining.

‘Iolani’s ILH season is complete. Look hopes to line up some crossover exhibition games with OIA teams.

Saint Louis I-AA will play Kamehameha I-AA next week.