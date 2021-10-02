comscore Unbeaten ‘Iolani rides Brady Bantolina’s big day to another win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Unbeaten ‘Iolani rides Brady Bantolina’s big day to another win

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:12 a.m.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani’s Brody Bantolina broke tackles and ran through defenders for a touchdown on Friday.

Brody Bantolina rushed for 128 yards and five touchdowns as No. 7 ‘Iolani broke open a close game for a 52-28 win over Saint Louis I-AA on Friday afternoon. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii women’s soccer falls to Cal Poly
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up