Rainbow Wahine volleyball team escape with 5-set victory over Fullerton State | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rainbow Wahine volleyball team escape with 5-set victory over Fullerton State

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Riley Wagoner hit through the Cal State Fullerton defense on Sunday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Skyler Williams spiked the ball past a Fullerton player during the first set Sunday at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

A night after a rousing upset on the University of Hawaii’s Lower Campus, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team managed to avoid a similarly stunning outcome on Sunday. Read more

