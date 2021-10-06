Hawaii freshman Momo Sugiyama earns Big West golf honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii freshman Momo Sugiyama earned the season’s first Big West Women’s Golfer of the Month award on Monday after helping the Rainbow Wahine win their first two events of the fall.

Sugiyama placed second in the individual standings while helping UH win the HPU Sharks Shootout on Sept. 12-13 at Pearl Country Club. She then earned medalist honors at the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate Invitational, held Sept. 19-21 in Idaho, to lead the Wahine to a one-shot victory. Sugiyama closed the tournament with a 68 and carded a three-round total of 1-under-par 212.

Sugiyama leads UH with a scoring average of 72.2 entering the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, which starts Friday in Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Vulcans soccer scores comeback win

Junior transfer Daelenn Tokunaga’s 64th-minute game-winner led the University of Hawaii at Hilo women’s soccer team to a turnaround 3-2 victory over Fresno Pacific on Tuesday at Ramirez Field.

The Vulcans (5-3, 2-1 PacWest) scored three unanswered goals after falling behind 2-0 early to the Sunbirds (0-8, 0-3).

In addition to her game-winner, Tokunaga also opened the scoring for UH Hilo with a 36th-minute goal. Jordyn Pacheco supplied the Vulcan’s other score, netting a shot in the 54th minute.

UH Hilo outshot Fresno Pacific 20-8. Viviana Poli got the start in goal for the Vulcans, making four saves.

The Northern California road trip continues for the Vulcans, who head to San Francisco to take on Academy of Art on Friday at 7 a.m.

HPU, UHH golfers finish outside of top 10

The Hawaii Pacific University and University of Hawaii at Hilo women’s golf teams both finished outside of the top 10 at the Sonoma State Invitational on Sunday in Santa Rosa, Calif.

The Sharks shot a 337 on the final day for an overall team score of 672 for 11th place. Lily Landt led the way for HPU, finishing in the top 20 for individuals with a score of 79-80—159.

The Vulcans improved by two strokes on the final day with a 344, but their overall team score of 690 meant a last-place finish in the 14-team field. Tia Kualii was UH Hilo’s only top-50 finisher, with a score of 84-83—167.

Academy of Art’s Anahi Servin was the Sonoma State Invitational champion with a score of 71-76—147. Host Sonoma State was the overall team winner.