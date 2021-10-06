comscore Hawaii freshman Momo Sugiyama earns Big West golf honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii freshman Momo Sugiyama earns Big West golf honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11 p.m.
  • COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS Momo Sugiyama

    COURTESY HAWAII ATHLETICS

    Momo Sugiyama

Hawaii freshman Momo Sugiyama earned the season’s first Big West Women’s Golfer of the Month award on Monday after helping the Rainbow Wahine win their first two events of the fall. Read more

