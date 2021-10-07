Hawaiian Airlines to change terminals at Los Angeles International Airport

Hawaiian Airlines will relocate Tuesday at Los Angeles International Airport when it moves from Terminal 5 and begins welcoming travelers at Terminal B, also known as the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

Passengers traveling to and from Hawaii via LAX on Hawaiian will have access to a modern facility featuring more amenities, expanded dining and shopping options and a spacious gate area.

Hawaiian offers six daily fights between Los Angeles and Hawaii, including three daily flights to Honolulu, and one each to Kahului on Maui, Kona on the Big Island and Lihue on Kauai.

The airline said passengers departing to Hawaii from LAX should set aside approximately 15 minutes to transit from the third-floor check-in counters inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal to the airline’s west gates via an underground walkway.

Passengers arriving at LAX from Hawaii will be able to pick up checked bags at the airport’s first-floor baggage claim.

Travelers also can connect between the west gates and Terminals 4-8 through a sterile corridor, which removes the need to clear additional security.