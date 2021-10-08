Red flag warning, wind advisory for all Hawaiian Islands in effect through Saturday evening

The National Weather Service has extended a red flag warning for the leeward side of all Hawaiian Islands until 6 p.m. Saturday due to continuing, strong winds and low humidity.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly, and that a combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, and outdoor burning is not recommended.

Trades of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, are expected today, while humidity is expected to range from 40% to 45% in the afternoon.

A wind advisory has also been issued for the mountain and and leeward areas of each island due to east winds of 20 to 30 mph, and gusts over 45 mph, effective until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Weather officials warn that winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down tree branches, blow away tents and awnings, and make steering difficult, especially for drivers of high-profile vehicles.

The public should watch out for falling tree branches, make sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down, and be prepared for power outages.

Forecasters say a strong high pressure system north of the islands will drift closer to the islands through the weekend, producing breezy to windy tradewinds across the state. More showers are forecast from Sunday through Tuesday as two disturbances pass through the isles.

A gale watch for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters, goes into effect from this evening through Sunday afternoon. A small craft advisory for Kauai’s northwest and windward waters is also in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.