comscore Dave Reardon: Coalition for lighter restrictions hoping rally turns into a celebration | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Coalition for lighter restrictions hoping rally turns into a celebration

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

There was an event outside of the state Capitol and Honolulu Hale on Thursday that drew about four times more than the state and city government-mandated limit of 25 attendees. Read more

Previous Story
Stafford, Rams beat Seahawks, 26-17, as Wilson injures finger
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up