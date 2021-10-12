Hawaii Beat | Sports Local teams sweep PacWest soccer honors By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:07 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii Hilo forward Daelenn Tokunaga and Hawaii Pacific midfielder Kayli Ann Yoshioka claimed the Pacific West Conference’s women’s soccer weekly awards on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii Hilo forward Daelenn Tokunaga and Hawaii Pacific midfielder Kayli Ann Yoshioka claimed the Pacific West Conference’s women’s soccer weekly awards on Monday. Tokunaga, the Player of the Week, scored four goals in UH Hilo’s three wins last week. She scored twice in the Vulcans’ 3-2 win over Fresno Pacific on Oct. 5. She had the game-winner in a 1-0 win over Academy of Art on Friday and opened the scoring in a 3-0 win over Dominican on Sunday. The win streak gave the Vulcans (7-3, 4-1 PWC) a league-leading 12 points in the standings. Yoshioka, the Defender of the Week, assisted on the game-winning goal while helping HPU shut out Chaminade on Sunday. The 1-0 win was the Sharks’ first of the season. UH Hilo’s Kott earns volleyball award Hawaii Hilo setter Kendall Kott was named the PacWest women’s volleyball Player of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Vulcans to two five-set wins last week. Kott, a senior, distributed 51 assists in a win over Biola on Wednesday, 11 coming in the fifth set of a 25-17, 17-25, 29-27, 22-25, 15-10 win. She set season highs with 57 assists and 18 digs in a win over Concordia on Saturday. Her assist total was the highest in the conference this season. UH Hilo (10-2, 7-1 PWC) is tied with Azusa Pacific for the PacWest lead, with Chaminade, ranked 24th in this week’s AVCA Division II poll, a game behind. Previous Story Nick Rolovich’s vaccine refusal continues to sow discord at Washington State