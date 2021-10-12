Local teams sweep PacWest soccer honors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Hilo forward Daelenn Tokunaga and Hawaii Pacific midfielder Kayli Ann Yoshioka claimed the Pacific West Conference’s women’s soccer weekly awards on Monday. Read more

Hawaii Hilo forward Daelenn Tokunaga and Hawaii Pacific midfielder Kayli Ann Yoshioka claimed the Pacific West Conference’s women’s soccer weekly awards on Monday.

Tokunaga, the Player of the Week, scored four goals in UH Hilo’s three wins last week. She scored twice in the Vulcans’ 3-2 win over Fresno Pacific on Oct. 5. She had the game-winner in a 1-0 win over Academy of Art on Friday and opened the scoring in a 3-0 win over Dominican on Sunday. The win streak gave the Vulcans (7-3, 4-1 PWC) a league-leading 12 points in the standings.

Yoshioka, the Defender of the Week, assisted on the game-winning goal while helping HPU shut out Chaminade on Sunday. The 1-0 win was the Sharks’ first of the season.

UH Hilo’s Kott earns volleyball award

Hawaii Hilo setter Kendall Kott was named the PacWest women’s volleyball Player of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Vulcans to two five-set wins last week.

Kott, a senior, distributed 51 assists in a win over Biola on Wednesday, 11 coming in the fifth set of a 25-17, 17-25, 29-27, 22-25, 15-10 win. She set season highs with 57 assists and 18 digs in a win over Concordia on Saturday.

Her assist total was the highest in the conference this season.

UH Hilo (10-2, 7-1 PWC) is tied with Azusa Pacific for the PacWest lead, with Chaminade, ranked 24th in this week’s AVCA Division II poll, a game behind.