Prep profile: Senior AJ Bianco reaching new levels as Saint Louis quarterback | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Prep profile: Senior AJ Bianco reaching new levels as Saint Louis quarterback

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco completed 30 of 43 passes for 341 yards in a 27-21 win over Punahou on Friday at Aloha Stadium.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco has elevated his game in only four starts.

There are reasons Alexander Bianco Jr. moved from Maui to Oahu. The fall football season of 2021 is one of them. AJ Bianco bided his time for three seasons, recovered from injury and learned in an ultimate masterclass environment. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound senior has Saint Louis in a share of first place in the Interscholastic League of Honolulu football standings. Read more

