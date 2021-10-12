Punahou volleyball tops in poll; OIA begins play today

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou collected seven first-place votes to retain its position at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10.

The Buffanblu swept Mid-Pacific 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 and improved to 4-1 in Interscholastic League of Honolulu play. Kamehameha (3-2) received two first-place votes and is No. 2. ‘Iolani (3-2), which opened the season at the top spot, drew one first-place vote and is No. 3.

Le Jardin is 4-0 in ILH Division II play and vaulted into the poll at No. 10.

‘Iolani and Punahou battle at Hemmeter Fieldhouse on Tuesday in another D-I showdown. No. 6 Damien and No. 10 Le Jardin square off at the Monarchs’ court, also today.

OIA regular-season play begins today with five matches, including No. 4 Moanalua at No. 5 Kahuku. Elsewhere, Kaimuki visits McKinley, Kailua is at Kaiser, Kalaheo hosts Castle and Kalani entertains Roosevelt.

On Thursday, six matches are on the OIA schedule, including Kalani at Moanalua.

The OIA playoffs will be held Nov. 22 to Dec. 1, with the league finals on Dec. 2. The HHSAA state tournament is scheduled Dec. 6 and 9-11 for D-I and Dec. 8-11 for D-II.

STAR-ADVERTISER GIRLS VOLLEYBALL TOP TEN

Oct. 11, 2021

RANK SCHOOL (FIRST-PLACE VOTES) POINTS, LAST WEEK’S RANKING

1. Punahou (7) (4-1) 95 1

2. Kamehameha (2) (3-2) 92 2

3. ‘Iolani (1) (3-2) 83 3

4. Moanalua (0-0) 68 4

5. Kahuku (0-0) 47 6

6. Damien (3-1) 42 5

7. Mililani (0-0) 35 9

8. Maryknoll (3-1) 31 7

9. Kapolei (0-0) 23 10

10. Le Jardin (4-0) 13 NR

No longer in Top 10: Hawaii Baptist (No. 8).

Also receiving votes: Hawaii Baptist 11, Seabury Hall 6, Baldwin 3, Kamehameha-Hawaii 1.