Bank of Hawaii has announced the hiring of two senior vice presidents.

>> Michelle Sato is the senior vice president and director of retail products and segmentation. Sato, who worked for BOH from 2010 to 2013, was most recently with Charles Schwab in San Francisco.

>> Lei Zeng is the senior vice president and senior wholesale credit administrator in the credit administration department. Zeng previously worked at Citi’s Corporate Banking division in New York.

