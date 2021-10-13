Both Chevan Cordeiro and Brayden Schager could see action for University of Hawaii Warriors against Nevada
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
- Updated 12:28 a.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 4
Coach Todd Graham says he expects quarterback Chevan Cordeiro “to be ready to go” when UH plays at Nevada.
GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 2
Brayden Schager led three fourth-quarter scoring drives in an upset over then-18th-ranked Fresno State.
