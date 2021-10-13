comscore Both Chevan Cordeiro and Brayden Schager could see action for University of Hawaii Warriors against Nevada | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Both Chevan Cordeiro and Brayden Schager could see action for University of Hawaii Warriors against Nevada

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / SEPT. 4 Coach Todd Graham says he expects quarterback Chevan Cordeiro “to be ready to go” when UH plays at Nevada.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / OCT. 2 Brayden Schager led three fourth-quarter scoring drives in an upset over then-18th-ranked Fresno State.

University of Hawaii coach Todd Graham said he expects quarterbacks Chevan Cordeiro and Brayden Schager both to play in Saturday’s nationally televised football game against Nevada in Reno. Read more

