comscore Prep football capsules: A look at this week’s games | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep football capsules: A look at this week’s games

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:23 a.m.

While the OIA season gets underway, the ILH Open Division is nearing the end of its regular season. First place and a bye in the first round of the playoffs are at stake in this final week of the ILH regular season. Kamehameha (2-1, 2-1 ILH) upset then-No. 1 Saint Louis, 23-21, in their first matchup on Sept. 24. Read more

Previous Story
Both Chevan Cordeiro and Brayden Schager could see action for University of Hawaii Warriors against Nevada
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up