Homeowners should be able to protect property

A recent “Big Q” question asked if homeowners should be allowed to protect their beachfront homes with sandbags and/or seawalls (“Should the state allow homeowners to install giant sandbags on beaches to protect their homes from waves?,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 13). The homeowner is just trying to prevent his home from eroding into the ocean.

As the ocean takes away the land, what will the state do when it reaches the road? We need look no further than Kamehameha Highway in Kaaawa and Hauula for the answer. The state will harden the road to prevent it from going into the ocean.

The homeowner is not allowed the same protection or choice.

(I am not a waterfront-home owner).

Whiting Hyland

Kailua

Don’t encourage dogs at Ala Moana park

There was a large picture of a man and his dogs exercising at Ala Moana Regional Park (“Cruising ahead of the pack,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 10).

Does the Star-Advertiser appreciate that Ala Moana Regional Park and Magic Island are dog-free and violators are subject to a $500 fine?

This picture may encourage others to violate the regulation prohibiting leashed and unleashed dogs at these two beautiful Hawaii landmark parks. The Star-Advertiser should not enable or encourage its readers to violate the law.

Furthermore, clarification would be provided to residents and visitors if the city strategically placed a few dedicated signs indicating that these parks are “Dog Free,” similar to signs for “No Smoking” and “Don’t Feed the Birds.”

Richard Scofield

Kakaako

Republicans support Big Business at your expense

The state of the country is pretty simple to explain. Republicans observed for decades that America is becoming more diverse. Diverse people tend to vote for Democrats.

Republicans invested billions to groom people to fill positions of power, like judgeships, and to vote in ways that support Republican principles, including Big Business doing what it wants when it wants.

Republicans used many Trojan horses — “family values,” pretending immigrants are “stealing” jobs, pretending health care for all human beings is bad for you and letting everyone have guns is good for you — to convince American citizens that Republicans support the everyday American.

Hello, everyday American. Has your life been better these last many years since Republicans have been obstructing progress and allowing rage to distract you, while your bank account stagnates (or worse), and Big Business and the 1% soar to outlandish wealth and power?

You voted against your own self- interest. You were duped, and still are.

Jeanne Lemon

Kailua

