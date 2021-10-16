comscore Driver, not Honolulu police, is at fault for teen’s injuries, city alleges | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Driver, not Honolulu police, is at fault for teen’s injuries, city alleges

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:03 p.m.

Court documents filed by city attorneys Friday argue that Honolulu police are not responsible for an alleged high-speed pursuit on the Leeward Coast that left a 14-year-old boy paralyzed, countering that the driver of the car that crashed is to blame for the tragedy. Read more

Previous Story
Honolulu rail officials not counting on city tourism tax to fix $3.5 billion shortfall

Scroll Up