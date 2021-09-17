3 Honolulu police officers suspended, face possible criminal charges following high-speed crash that left boy, 14, paralyzed

A 14 year-old boy remains paralyzed and three Honolulu police officers are the subject of criminal and administrative investigations after they allegedly fled the scene of an automobile crash following a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle carrying the boy and five others who were partying at Ma’ili Beach Park, according to police and an attorney representing the boy’s family.

Attorney Eric A. Seitz, who is representing the family, said he learned the boy was partying with friends early Sunday morning at Maili Beach Park when police officers arrived to clear out the gathering.

A group of people whom the 14-year-old went to the beach with had left without him, Seitz said, so the boy jumped into another vehicle after convincing its driver to give him a ride.

The senior police officer who responded to the scene knew the driver of the second car and allegedly had a “beef” with him, Seitz said.

A high-speed chase on Farrington Highway ensued, and officers allegedly forced the the car off the road and then fled the scene of the crash that destroyed a concrete wall and scattered debris and passengers over a residential property.

After a witness called 911, the officers returned to the scene and and started to ask victims and witnesses what happened. They were told, “What you mean? You should know,” according to Seitz.

The 14-year-old was paralyzed from the head down, intubated and unable to speak, and the driver of the car is currently on life support, according to Seitz.

“Cops chased them, ran them off the road, and then the cops took off. The police seem to be enough concerned that nobody has come out and made some sort of half-hearted defense of the police. There really is no defense,” said Seitz in an interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser “The senior (police) officer knew the driver and they had a feud. This was not a mistake this was deliberate. It just sounds horrendous.”

HPD has opened criminal and administrative investigations into the “actions that preceded the collision in Makaha,” according to police.

“These are very serious allegations and criminal investigations have been initiated to see if laws or department policies were violated,” said interim Chief Rade K. Vanic in a statement provided to the Star-Advertiser.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Professional Standards Office at 723-3375, Vanic said. Three officers have been served with Restriction of Police Authority orders while under investigation. Two of the officers have three years of service and the third has 15 years of service. All are assigned to District 8 (Kapolei) patrol, according to police.

The Star-Advertiser requested an interview with Vanic about the incident and investigation.

The official police description of the event posted on HPD’s website describes the incident as a “single-vehicle crash” at about 3:51 a.m. Sunday and does not make mention of a high speed pursuit of suspects allegedly violating park closure rules and other laws.

“Unit 1, traveling westbound on Farrington Highway at a high rate of speed, attempted to make a right turn onto Orange Street. Unit 1 lost control, veered right of the roadway, strikes the concrete curb, and travels through an open lot. Unit 1 continued traveling through a fenced property, collided with trees, and continued over the concrete wall of the adjacent property where it came to rest,” reads the police report of the incident. “The five male occupants of Unit 1 were ejected from the vehicle. As a result of the collision, the Unit 1 operator and one of the rear passengers were transported to an area hospital in critical condition. The remaining three passengers were also transported to an area hospital, but in serious condition.”

Police said it is “unknown if drugs or alcohol were also contributing factors.”

According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, paramedics responded at 3:47 a.m. to a report of a motor vehicle crash with six patients at 84-1092 Farrington Highway.

EMS said the westbound vehicle was driving at an an “unknown rate of speed … veered to the right and somehow lost control, causing (the) car to roll over and land on its side” in the yard of a home.

Although six people were injured, one of them had left the scene before ambulances arrived, the EMS report said. Four people were ejected from the vehicle.

Three ambulance crews responded, treated the injured and took them to a hospital. The sixth injured person called 9-1-1 about 50 minutes later and was taken to a hospital, EMS said.

Five injured males ranged in age from 14 to 18 years old. A man in his 30s was also injured, according to EMS.