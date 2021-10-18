comscore Hawaii employers looking for help as coronavirus pandemic’s impact lingers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii employers looking for help as coronavirus pandemic’s impact lingers

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:18 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Raising Cane’s is in an expansion mode and has to hire at least 100 more workers in December.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Raising Cane’s is in an expansion mode and has to hire at least 100 more workers in December.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Katelyn Prak decided to work for Raising Cane’s as a cashier after considering flexibility, location and work environment.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Katelyn Prak decided to work for Raising Cane’s as a cashier after considering flexibility, location and work environment.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM An exterior view of the Raising Cane’s University location.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    An exterior view of the Raising Cane’s University location.

During the pandemic, Hawaii’s unemployment soared to the highest in the country, and while it has improved some, thousands of people are still unemployed. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii’s crime rate dropped in three of four counties in 2020

Scroll Up