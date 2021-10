Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Teeny tiny critters can do a mega-load of damage — yeah, we’re looking at you, termites. But you can take your ravenous little jaws and vacate Iolani Palace, which is receiving $10,000 worth of services annually as a donation to hunt you down.

Kudos to the four local pest-control companies and two manufacturers who’ve taken on the protection of this Hawaii treasure. And as for bigger pests, bait stations are going in for rats, too, so you can all get your tails out of there as well.