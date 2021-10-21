comscore Former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan accidentally overdosed, report says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Former Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan accidentally overdosed, report says

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2006 Among the greatest players in the history of University of Hawaii football, Colt Brennan led the Warriors to an undefeated regular season in 2007 and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

    Among the greatest players in the history of University of Hawaii football, Colt Brennan led the Warriors to an undefeated regular season in 2007 and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Colt Brennan accidentally overdosed on a mixture of ethanol, methamphetamine, fentanyl and amphetamine during the fourth month of a six-month treatment program — a tragic ending becoming common among cases of drug-related overdoses. Read more

