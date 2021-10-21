Kokua Line: What are the Hawaii flight rules?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: Does Gov. Ige’s welcoming back fully vaccinated tourists on Nov. 1 mean that the Safe Travels program is lifted as of that date?

Answer: No. Safe Travels’ requirements will still apply, the governor’s office confirmed Wednesday. You are one of numerous Hawaii readers asking this question. Some said they had avoided traveling out of state earlier in the pandemic but were planning to soon, and had assumed all travel restrictions would be lifted by now. We’ll review the basics for those who have not kept up:

Safe Travels, a digital platform at travel.hawaii.gov, requires a Hawaii- bound airline passenger to register their flight, complete a health assessment online within 24 hours before boarding and quarantine for 10 days upon arrival, unless they received a quarantine exception in advance. Common exceptions are for being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 (available to domestic travelers vaccinated in the U.S. and its territories) or having tested negative for the disease within 72 hours before boarding (available to domestic travelers and to international travelers from a few countries). The test must be a certain type from an approved provider and the negative result must be received before boarding. Don’t assume anything; read the rules spelled on the Safe Travels website or at hawaiicovid19.com.

Each adult passenger must have their own Safe Travels account, with a distinct email address.

As we’ve said, readers also are asking how new federal rules for international tourism starting Nov. 8 will affect the Safe Travels program. The state has yet to release specific updates.

Q: I am going to Vegas Nov. 1. If I am getting the vaccine exception, can I fill out that part of the form before I leave Hawaii?

A: Yes, you can create your Safe Travels account, answer the questions about your Hawaii-bound flight and vaccination and upload your vaccine card before you leave Hawaii. About 24 hours before your scheduled return flight, you should receive the health questionnaire via email, which you would complete online to generate the QR code you’ll need to verify your status before boarding your flight home.

Q: I paid my quarterly federal and state estimated taxes with checks. I received a canceled check from the state, but instead of a canceled check, my federal payment was recorded as a “funds transfer,” which is the usual way I get verification for online payments. Since I didn’t pay my federal tax online, why is it showing up as a funds transfer? I would prefer receiving the canceled check as my receipt of payment since that was the way I paid. When I asked the bank about it, the rep told me she has been receiving a lot of questions about that.

A: The Internal Revenue Service may convert a payment by check to an electronic funds transfer, and includes a disclaimer in the instructions for Form 1040-ES, for individuals paying estimated taxes:

“Notice to taxpayers presenting checks. When you provide a check as payment, you authorize us either to use information from your check to make a one-time electronic fund transfer from your account or to process the payment as a check transaction. When we use information from your check to make an electronic fund transfer, funds may be withdrawn from your account as soon as the same day we receive your payment, and you will not receive your check back from your financial institution.”

See page 4 of the 12-page form and instruction packet, 808ne.ws/1040es.

We don’t know why this occurred in your case, but in general the IRS says it prefers electronic payments — whether flowing in or out — as being more efficient.

Mahalo

Mahalo to the motorists and motorcyclist who stopped to help when I rolled my ankle and did a serious face plant Tuesday morning on the side of the road outside Haleiwa. This 76-year-old tourist (Oregon) was dripping blood and in pain and the support, even if mainly emotional, made a real difference. I’m sorry I didn’t get names for a proper thanks. — Tim S.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 7 Waterfront Plaza, Suite 210, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Honolulu 96813; call 529-4773; fax 529-4750; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.