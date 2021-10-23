Making a local call? 10-digit dialing required for Hawaii calls starting Sunday

Starting Sunday, you must dial the area code 808 plus the telephone number when making local calls.

This latest change to a 10-digit dialing for local calls follows the Federal Communications Commission’s recent approval of 988 as the number to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which starts on July 16, 2022.

The 808 area code covers all the Hawaiian islands. Hawaii is one of the 36 states that use the 988 as a prefix, according to a news release from provider Hawaiian Telcom.

If you don’t add the 808 area code to your local calls whether you’re dialing a colleague or ordering takeout, your call won’t go through and “you may hear a recording informing you that your call cannot be completed as dialed.”

That means other devices and services such as fax machines, voicemails, call forward settings will need to reprogrammed to include the 10-digit number.

Things that won’t change include your telephone number, the local area code, price of calls and emergency services such as 911.