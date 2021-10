Editorial: How and when to get COVID vaccine

There is urgency to get Hawaii COVID-vaccinated, but the rollout has stirred many questions. Eligibility is now open to all age 12 and older — by appointment and also at many walk-in sites. The optimal link to access vaccination info and sign up: hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine.

Other sign-up portals include Hawaii Pacific Health (hawaiipacifichealth.org/hph-covid-19-updates/) and Queen’s Health Systems (covid.queens.org/vaccine/).

Also, the state Health Department has a weekly online newsletter of COVID updates: 808ne.ws/2Kfzl3n.