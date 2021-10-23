Vital statistics: October 8 to October 14, 2021

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 8-14
>> Jesse Keaniniulaokalani Ah Yee Sr. and Robin Rochelle Smith
>> Adel Salah Almudarris and Domenique Michelle Chayra
>> Kimberley Dawn Anderson and Jamie Lee Clements
>> Toby Agasid Barnes and Mika Shibata
>> Desmond Tyrone Body and Stephanie Nicole Miller
>> Cheryl Lynne Borton and Jeffrey William Rouw
>> Jonathan Matthew Bryant and Jazmine Michelle Collins
>> Stephanie Ann Chaira and Nicholas Melvin Dill
>> Sun Min Chun and Odeelo Llanes Dayondon
>> Gerard Pells Cyr and Camille Marcela Cabalo
>> Jarred Adam Dela Cruz and Desiree Jade Catlin
>> Fanny Pomaikai English and James Doyal Pascua
>> Brian Paul Enright and Penny Carlene Nguyen
>> Andrew Jack Fowler and Bethany Lynn Sarabia
>> Alexis Aniez Galang and Benjamin Michael Goodson
>> Daisy Garcia and Jacob Kaimipono Wright
>> Brady Decklin Gessner and Calla Lillian Sheffield
>> Ashlee Danielle Goodrich and Kody Lee Kauwilakekau Isaacs Lilo
>> Ryan Matthew Graham and Danielle Nicole Claesges
>> Chassity Ann Makanamakamae Granito and Benjamin Perry Santiago III
>> Susan Elaine Hutson and Mitchell Franklin Gardner
>> Mariel Eloisa Johnson and Kenneth Lewis Busansky
>> Marisa Tomiye Kirio and Utku Baran
>> Michael Fumio Koike and Corlis Sau Lin Nihei
>> Aumau Lafitaga and Anastasia Aimalefoa Afalava
>> Justina Celeste Lavayen and Sean Pierre Dumas
>> Misti Marie Leverton and Robert Enoch Burns
>> Ana Karen Lozano and Luis Jaime Sanchez Aranda
>> Gerardo Rivas Lozano and Micahlah Elizabeth Gonzales
>> Brittney Lynne MacFarlane and Blake James Docter
>> Christopher Sumio Maneki and Marie Reine Dahl
>> Matthew Noah McKee and Jennifer Lynn Bishop
>> Phoebe Gail Ocampo Medina and Sheldon Raj Prasadi
>> Jose Manuel Mendoza and James Maxwell Miller
>> Aaron Thomas Naong and Samantha Joyce Forsyth
>> Richelle Miki Nemoto and Christopher William Krauss Vance
>> Noel Saint Nicholas and Yamato Iha Cibulka
>> Haley Nicole Noskrent and Brennan Thomas Harrison
>> Ashley Olsen and George Augustus Hawk IV
>> William Flanders Pope and Nicole Danielle Thomas
>> Randal Kyle Rogers and Katherine Lynn Lovitto
>> Luis Octavio Rosales Leyva Jr. and Stacy Molina
>> Rebecca Valencia Silva and Jeffery Wayne Bailey
>> Audrey Leigh Sleeper and Ryan Nicholas Weiler
>> Randin Tyler Kim Tapaoan and Leilani Ballena Fernandez
>> Cory Bruce Thompson and Donna Khatami
>> Ethan Daniel West and Malia Yoshimi Nanbara
>> Lisamarie Stephanie Wong and Jonathan Christopher Larson
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Oct. 8-14
>> Kleopatra Marina Armstrong
>> Rylie Eun Ae Arquero
>> Aiden Jon Katsunobu Aganon Au
>> Alohi Kimiko Biven
>> Emery Chanel Cross
>> Kaleb Keliiholokai Tanji Dimond
>> Aaliyah Abella Erice
>> Francisco Armando Koa Fernandez
>> Keller Scott Shunichi Fujii
>> Maluhia Kamanuimelenokapuakiele Gardenia Graycochea
>> Jackson Owen Gronley
>> Manaiakalani William Hanohano
>> Kaysen Dudley Kaiao Kenichi Harada
>> Emil Iglesias
>> Saje Kia‘ionakua‘ana Kekauoha
>> Tyhden Daniel Maka‘alohi Mana Ku Kane Koa Okalani Kekua
>> Dezirae Eleison Aurellano Lawi-An
>> Henry Larry Lehner
>> Finnley Makana Mahoney
>> McKenzie Grace Humi Mata
>> Michaela Rose Masako Mata
>> Maisey Kahalelaukoa Li Mei Paik
>> Alvin Ha‘aheo Malvino Ponce III
>> Kia‘i Ezekiel Rasmussen
>> Helena Grace Rozwood
>> Rosalie Jasmine-Nicole Gubatan Salcedo
>> John Keith Sasine
>> Maisie Pumehana Scott
>> Brandon Alika Serious
>> Emma Yau Ung Fusako Shinsato
>> Sydney Milah Vasquez- Montgomery
>> Skyten-Ryze Mikoto Kaimana Gonzales Willett
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.