comscore Hawaii State Hospital’s new $160 million psychiatric facility sits empty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii State Hospital’s new $160 million psychiatric facility sits empty

  • By Sophie Cocke scocke@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:39 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii State Hospital’s new 144-bed psychiatric facility in Kaneohe has yet to accept patients months after its completion. Pictured is the facility during a media tour in May.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii State Hospital’s new 144-bed psychiatric facility in Kaneohe has yet to accept patients months after its completion. Pictured is the facility during a media tour in May.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii State Hospital’s new 144-bed psychiatric facility in Kaneohe has yet to accept patients months after its completion. Pictured is the facility during a media tour in May.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA/CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii State Hospital’s new 144-bed psychiatric facility in Kaneohe has yet to accept patients months after its completion. Pictured is the facility during a media tour in May.

In May, the state Department of Health unveiled a long-awaited $160 million psychiatric facility at the Hawaii State Hospital to help improve safety and alleviate overcrowding. Read more

Previous Story
Vital statistics: October 8 to October 14, 2021

Scroll Up