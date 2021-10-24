Volunteers secure final stairs in Koko Crater trail repairs
- By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 10:46 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Volunteer Kainoa Paul carried a timber removed from the trail.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Volunteers from Kokonut Koalition prepared to climb the Koko Crater trail Saturday to install the last step at the top.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A volunteer carries a bag of sand and gravel up the former tramway.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
For months, volunteers and a core crew worked on temporary repairs to the steps, which were in bad shape due to heavy use and erosion.
