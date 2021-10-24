comscore Volunteers secure final stairs in Koko Crater trail repairs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Volunteers secure final stairs in Koko Crater trail repairs

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteer Kainoa Paul carried a timber removed from the trail.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Volunteer Kainoa Paul carried a timber removed from the trail.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Volunteers from Kokonut Koalition prepared to climb the Koko Crater trail Saturday to install the last step at the top.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Volunteers from Kokonut Koalition prepared to climb the Koko Crater trail Saturday to install the last step at the top.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM A volunteer carries a bag of sand and gravel up the former tramway.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    A volunteer carries a bag of sand and gravel up the former tramway.

  CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM For months, volunteers and a core crew worked on temporary repairs to the steps, which were in bad shape due to heavy use and erosion.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    For months, volunteers and a core crew worked on temporary repairs to the steps, which were in bad shape due to heavy use and erosion.

After thousands of hours of labor by hundreds of volunteers manually hauling more than 600,000 pounds of materials up the incline, the Kokonut Koa­lition officially finished its repair project at the top of Koko Crater Stairs on Saturday morning. Read more

