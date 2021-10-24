comscore A win for University of Hawaii football team and its fans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

A win for University of Hawaii football team and its fans

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 a.m.
  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UH running back Dedrick Parson burst through a hole against New Mexico State on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH running back Dedrick Parson burst through a hole against New Mexico State on Saturday at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM UH linebacker Darius Muasau ran free after intercepting a pass. He returned it 75 yards for a touchdown that gave the Warriors a 41-27 lead.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH linebacker Darius Muasau ran free after intercepting a pass. He returned it 75 yards for a touchdown that gave the Warriors a 41-27 lead.

  GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM New Mexico State's Javien Clemmer could not get a handle on Hawaii's Calvin Turner Jr. as he ran for a touchdown.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    New Mexico State’s Javien Clemmer could not get a handle on Hawaii’s Calvin Turner Jr. as he ran for a touchdown.

It was the Warriors’ first home game with spectators in two years. Because of pandemic-related restrictions, the Warriors were prevented from serving as hosts to spectators at Aloha Stadium in 2020 and the first three games at the retrofitted Ching Complex. Read more

