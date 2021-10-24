A win for University of Hawaii football team and its fans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a hana hou that was more dramatic than the original performance, the University of Hawaii football team made big plays in a big way for 48-34 victory over New Mexico State at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

Twenty-eight nights after winning the first of the home-and-home series in Las Cruces, N.M., the Rainbow Warriors overcame injuries and the Aggies’ feistiness to win the rematch.

It was the Warriors’ first home game with spectators in two years. Because of pandemic-related restrictions, the Warriors were prevented from serving as hosts to spectators at Aloha Stadium in 2020 and the first three games at the retrofitted Ching Complex. The Warriors were allowed to issue 1,000 tickets for Saturday night.

With the artificial “crowd roars” put on mute, the Warriors made their own loud statement. Defensive back Khoury Bethley and linebacker Darius Muasau scored on interception returns, running back Dedrick Parson rushed for three touchdowns, and freshman quarterback Brayden Schager threw for 219 yards on an 86.3% completion rate (25-for-29).

And after New Mexico State’s Juwan Price found the end zone at the end of a 46-yard dash to tie it at 27 with 1:30 left in the third quarter, UH’s Calvin Turner quickly responded. On the ensuing possession, Turner raced 75 yards for a touchdown that would give the Warriors a lead they would not relinquish.

There were concerns whether Turner would even play after he was struck on his left hand by a helmet in the second quarter.

“It was pretty bad,” Turner said of his index finger. “It was a little bit swollen.”

But X-rays did not show any fracture. “That’s why I came back in,” Turner said of his re-entry in the Warriors’ second series of the second half.

After Price scored the tying touchdown, UH offensive line coach A’Lique Terry told Turner to be patient. “He said there was going to be a play where ‘you could pipe it down the middle,’” Turner said. “And he was correct.”

The line created a crease for Turner to launch his 75-yard scoring run with 1:18 left in the third quarter. “The O-linemen picked up their blocks,” Turner said. “I hit the hole, and the rest is history.”

There was some suspense during pregame warmups when No. 1 quarterback Chevan Cordeiro’s availability was being evaluated. Cordeiro, who was not used as a quarterback in the previous two games because of an upper-body issue, threw during Tuesday’s practice. He was limited after that. Coach Todd Graham indicated it was a game-time decision not to start Cordeiro. Graham said he would not “put him out there” if he is not fully healthy.

Schager was awarded his third consecutive start. A week earlier, Schager was intercepted four times in a six-turnover loss to Nevada. This time, the game plan was structured around the offensive line’s run-blocking and play-action-passing tactics.

“He was pretty efficient throwing the football,” Graham said of Schager, who was given a safety-valve receiver when under pressure. Schager lost the football on a back-side strip-sack when he did not throw to the “hot” receiver. But other than that, he spread the offense with quick throws to eight different pass-catchers.

Schager relied heavily on Parson, who produced 215 yards on 31 touches. He gained 161 rushing yards, and scored on runs of 9, 1 and 3 yards. He also caught six passes for 54 yards. Graham noted that Parson spent the week leading to the game working on his back issues with athletic trainer Brian Wong.

“I felt I was ready to go the first day I went to (Wong),” Parson said. “I felt I didn’t have a choice but to play. I mean, these opportunities you just don’t give up.”

Parson was referencing an injury that prevented running back Dae Dae Hunter from playing. “You just strive to be the best you can be every day, and do as much work that I needed every single day,” Parson said.

After the game, Parson was handed the sledgehammer to smash the ceremonial rock.

Those duties could have been shared with the defense. Bethley, whose alignment ranges from middle back to in the tackle box, used his play recognition for his interception. Bethley recalled how Nevada “exposed that little hole” in UH’s coverage. New Mexico State’s first play mirrored Nevada’s scheme. When he saw the formation again and quarterback Jonah Johnson eyeing wideout Andre Bodison, Bethley jumped into the path.

“I read the receiver’s release, and just instincts took over,” said Bethley, who ran 79 yards with the pick-6.

Muasau’s 75-yard interception return extended UH’s lead to 41-27 with 12:06 to play.

“That was a dream come true,” said Muasau, who added 10 tackles. “It was all good to be able to score for your team. My teammates helped me get the pick and take it to the house. Coach (Graham) always preaches getting points on the defensive side. It was big for me to have that accomplishment.”