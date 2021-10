Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific's Jona Bodirsky finished eighth, the top local performer at the 2021 PacWest Conference Championships in cross country at Kahuku Golf Course on Saturday.

Bodirsky completed the men’s 8-kilometer course in 25:41.2 and earned All-PacWest Conference second-team honors. He was the only runner, man or woman, earning All-PacWest honors. HPU’s Karen Corona-Perez was the top female finisher from Hawaii, completing the 6-kilometer course in 24:57.8 to place 35th overall.

The Sharks were the top local team for both the men and women, with the men finishing eighth and the women finishing seventh. Fresno Pacific was crowned the men’s champion, with the individual champion Patrick Kiprop (24:38.2). Academy of Art was the women’s champion, with individual champion Natalia Novak (22:15.1).