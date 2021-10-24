OIA football roundup: Waianae wallops No. 8 Leilehua; Kahuku scores 75 in win

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Read more

Kolu Quisquirin-Sabagala rushed for 129 yards and two touchdowns as Waianae spoiled Leilehua’s debut in the OIA Open Division with a 47-6 rout on Saturday night at Raymond Torii Field.

Quisquirin-Sabagala, a 5-foot-10, 230-pound senior, had just 15 carries as the Seariders kept Leilehua’s quick, agile defense off balance much of the night. Junior quarterback Tarent Moniz-Babb was precise with 17-for-21 passing, 212 yards and two TDs. He connected with Chayce Gomes on a 32-yard scoring strike and Emmanuelle Carter on an 89-yard bomb, both in the second half as the home team stifled Leilehua, ranked No. 8 in the Star-Advertiser Top 10.

“Kolu is the heart and soul of our team. We go as well as he does,” first-year head coach Matt Murakawa said.

Waianae, coming off a loss to Mililani, learned from the experience and deployed its version of steady, air-tight run and pass defense. Defensively, Waianae came up with five interceptions, including two by Alvin Kalahiki IV. One of them was a pick-6 that opened the score up to 20-6 midway through the second quarter. The Seariders front seven was rock solid, allowing just 212 yards of total offense by the Mules.

“The most improvement you have is between your first and second game. From a coaching standpoint offensively and defensively, we kept our foot on the pedal more,” Murakawa said.

The visiting Mules drove 70 yards in 14 plays, scoring on quarterback Xander Muyot’s 1-yard sneak over the goal line. After a delayed ruling by officials, Leilehua had a 6-0 lead, but Waianae’s versatile spark plug, Nainoa Nagum, snuffed the PAT kick.

Nagum then returned the ensuing kickoff 81 yards down the right sideline to give Waianae a 7-6 lead with 7:11 to go in the opening quarter. He also provided stride-for-stride coverage at cornerback on Leilehua’s key playmaker, Keawe Andres (three catches, 59 yards).

Waianae’s offense got on the field after Leilehua went three-and-out, and drove 55 yards in nine plays. Quisquirin-Sabagala, lining up as the punter, had a key 27-yard run on the fake to keep the drive alive. The senior running back later scored on a 6-yard run and the Seariders led 14-6 with 2:29 left in the first quarter.

Kalahiki returned an interception 37 yards for a pick-6 to extend Waianae’s lead to 20-6 with 6:13 remaining in the second quarter.

With the opening series of the second half, Waianae drove 83 yards in nine plays as Moniz-Babb peppered his teammates with short passes and Quisquirin-Sabagala gashed between the tackles for 29 yards on three carries. Moniz-Babb found Gomes wide open between the hashmarks for a 32-yard touchdown pass. Waianae lead 26-6 with 8:25 remaining in the third quarter.

The Seariders scored again on their next series on a slick draw handoff by Moniz-Babb to Quisquirin-Sabagala, who rumbled 48 yards to pay dirt. Waianae opened a 33-6 lead with 53 seconds to go in the third.

Carter hauled in a bomb from Moniz-Babb on third and long for an 89-yard touchdown with 2:11 left.

Moments later, linebacker Dustin Pave plucked a deflected pass out of mid-air and raced 40 yards to pay dirt to close the scoring.

After the game, the lights went out as Waianae sang its alma mater, and with the entire field pitch dark, the Seariders ran to their locker room as instructed. However, with power out on the Leeward Coast due to a transformer issue, Leilehua’s bus was not able to leave immediately after the game.

No. 2 Kahuku 75, Farrington 6

All three phases of the game were on fire for the Red Raiders, who pitched a near-perfect game to hand Farrington its worst loss since 1953.

“Offensively, defensively, and on special teams, we executed,” Kahuku coach Sterling Carvalho said. “It shows that the hard work we put in is paying off. We just want them to continue to keep getting better. Understand that this is not the end, this is just the beginning, and we want them to continue improving until the very end.”

Senior quarterback Jason Mariteragi threw for 201 yards on 12-for-16 passing while tossing three touchdowns. Receiver Kealoha Kaio was on the receiving end of all three of Martieragi’s touchdowns and caught another 20-yard score from backup quarterback Waika Crawford on a trick play. Kaio led the team with a game-high 101 receiving yards on seven receptions, including his four touchdown grabs.

“I’m very proud of Jason,” Carvalho said of Mariteragi. “He just keeps getting better every week.”

The run game also proved successful for the Red Raiders. Seniors Kana Loa Kaluna and Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanoa weren’t tasked with heavy loads, but they did what was asked of them, crashing into the end zone for three rushing touchdowns (Kaluna two and Tangaro-Kanoa one).

A stagnant Farrington offense was led by quarterback Marcus Moreno, who was able to minimize mistakes, completing 10 of 14 passes for a quiet 62 yards and an interception. Having much more success was Governors running back Zechariah Molitau, who ran for a game-high 80 yards on 15 carries. Molitau scored the only touchdown for Farrington.

The problems began as soon as the game did for the Governors, who fumbled the opening kickoff to give Kahuku the ball inside the 20-yard line. Two plays later, Kaluna crashed through the goal line for the opening 2-yard score. After a safety, Kahuku’s next touch came on a 56-yard kickoff return score by Kainoa Carvalho to make it a quick 16-0.

Another kickoff return gaffe turned into a quick three-and-out for Farrington, and Kahuku once again pounced. Kaluna took a handoff and tossed the ball back to Crawford, who found Kaio for a 20-yard touchdown. Mariteragi closed out the first quarter with a 10-yard touchdown dart to Kaio to make it 29-0 after 12 minutes.

Kahuku didn’t miss a beat, with Kaluna scoring his second rushing touchdown on an 18-yard run to start the second quarter. Another Farrington three-and-out later, the Red Raiders went on to score 20 points in the span of six plays. Mariteragi’s 11-yard touchdown throw to Kaio was followed by Nitus Auelua’s fumble-return score on the ensuing kickoff. Josiah Seui’s 20-yard pick-6 capped the scoring outburst.

Farrington gained its first first down of the game on its last drive of the first half, but no points came of it. Instead, Kahuku marched down the field to score again on Mariteragi’s 2-yard pass to Kaio.

Carvalho’s 80-yard kickoff-return touchdown to open the second half seemed to indicate another bad outing for Farrington. The Governors offense seemed to find its legs, scoring its only touchdown of the game on Molitau’s 21-yard touchdown run after two prolonged drives. The two drives were split by a 67-yard touchdown run by Kahuku’s Tangaro-Kanoa. Mariterangi didn’t throw a pass in the mercy-rule-shortened half.

Both teams played in front of fans for the first time this season, with the crowd evenly split between the home side Farrington and visiting Kahuku.

“We’re really grateful for our fans. We travel well,” Carvalho said of the crowd’s impact. “They support the boys really well, and the boys came out tonight to give them what they wanted: good Kahuku football.”

—Jonathan Chen, Star-Advertiser

Division I

Castle 18, Roosevelt 14

Coby Tanioka gave the Knights the lead twice, the last time on a 91-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter, and Castle topped the Rough Riders.

Tanioka’s first score was a 9-yard pass from Daunte Ching to give Castle a 12-7 lead in the first quarter. Tanioka finished the day with four catches for 25 yards. Ching had 55 yards passing on 16 attempts.

Kayman Lewis attempted 33 passes for Roosevelt, collecting 100 yards but being collared with four interceptions.

Roosevelt got on the board first with a 14-yard pass to Kamuela Kaaihue, who also contributed an 83-yard interception return before Tanioka’s deciding kick return.

Division II

Kaiser 31, Waialua 7

Most prep football players in Hawaii have waited a year to get back on the field.

For Kaiser senior receiver Justin Kanekoa, he’s been waiting two years.

Kanekoa caught three first-half touchdown passes from Easton Yoshino and the visiting Cougars dominated field position before halftime in a victory over the Bulldogs.

Kanekoa injured his knee during his sophomore year and last year was wiped out by COVID-19.

“It feels amazing. I haven’t played in the past … who knows how long? It’s been two or three years,” said Kanekoa, who finished with five receptions for 151 yards.

The scoring passes from Yoshino to Kanekoa were from 36, 32 and 37 yards.

“Today was his day, I guess,” said Yoshino, a junior who finished 14-for-25 for 245 yards and four touchdowns. “They were kind of shifting over to the opposite side and he was open most of the time. I give him the ball and he goes.”

The Cougars (2-0) also scored on two safeties to take a 24-0 lead at halftime.

The first safety came midway through the first quarter when Waialua quarterback Tyson Apau botched a handoff and fell on the ball in the end zone. The second came in the second quarter when Nick Wild tackled Apau in the end zone to make it 18-0.

Kaiser’s average starting field position in the first half was the Waialua 47. The Bulldogs’ average start was their 23.

“We were happy defensively in the first half. We had guys in the right spot,” said Kaiser coach Tim Seaman.

The Bulldogs (1-1) got on the scoreboard early in the second half on a 20-yard pass from backup quarterback Blazen Benz to James Zara.

Yoshino also hit Donovan Reis, who started at quarterback, on a 19-yard pass to make it 31-7 early in the fourth quarter.

—Kyle Sakamoto, Star-Advertiser

Radford 39, Pearl City 21

Kalob Victorino-Avilla threw for three touchdowns and ran in another as the Rams beat the Chargers.

Victorino-Avilla covered 260 yards through the air and 32 on the ground for Radford, which was winless the last time it took the field in 2019.

Christian Payton handled the ground game for Radford, chewing up 153 yards on 21 carries with two touchdowns.

Pearl City held a 21-20 lead in the second quarter before Victorino-Avilla and the Rams went off, starting with a 1-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds left before halftime. Joshua Gleason was the greatest offensive threat for the Chargers, catching six passes for 89 yards and a touchdown. Sefo Feesago did the majority of the ground work for Pearl City, churning out 76 yards on nine attempts and a touchdown.

Nanakuli 49, Kalaheo 0

Keahi Ah Sui passed for 257 yards and three touchdowns and Christian Asinsin rushed for 143 yards and a score as the Golden Hawks trounced the Mustangs.

No. 2 Kahuku 75, Farrington 6

At Farrington High School

Kahuku (2-0) 29 33 6 7 — 75

Farrington (0-2) 0 0 0 6 — 6

KAH—Kana Loa Kaluna 2 run (Kainoa Carvalho kick)

KAH—Safety

KAH—Carvalho 56 kickoff return (Carvalho kick)

KAH—Kealoha Kaio 20 pass from Waika Crawford (Carvalho kick)

KAH—Kaio 10 pass from Jason Mariteragi (kick failed)

KAH—Kaluna 18 run (Carvalho kick)

KAH—Kaio 11 pass from Mariteragi (Carvalho kick)

KAH—Nitus Auelua 15 fumble return (Carvalho kick)

KAH—Josiah Seui 20 interception return (kick blocked)

KAH—Kaio 2 pass from Mariteragi (kick blocked)

KAH—Carvalho 80 kickoff return (kick failed)

KAH—Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanoa 67 run (Brock Fonoimoana kick)

FAR—Zechariah Molitau 21 run (run failed)

RUSHING—Kahuku: Kaluna 4-33, Tangaro-Kanoa 1-67. Farrington: Molitau 15-80, Cyrus Falefia 3-6, Josiah Chaffin 1-1, Marcus Moreno 3-(minus 12), TEAM 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Kahuku: Mariteragi 12-16-0-201, Crawford 2-2-0-22. Farrington: Moreno 10-14-1-62, Cade Rodriguez 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING—Kahuku: Kaio 7-101, Carvalho 4-68, Fonoimoana 1-27, Kruze Keanu 1-25, Lucas Chang 1-2. Farrington: Molitau 4-0 Kein Kahele 2-10, Saxson Vaa 2-43, Malouamaua Faleao 1-7, Kilanin Gamazon 1-3.

Waianae 47, Leilehua 6

At Raymond Torii Field

Leilehua (0-1, 0-1) 6 0 0 0 — 6

Waianae (1-1, 1-1) 14 6 13 14 — 47

LEI—Xander Muyot 1 run (kick blocked)

WAI—Nainoa Nagum 81 kick return (Kolu Quisquirin-Sabagala kick)

WAI—Quisquirin-Sabagala 6 run (Quisquirin-Sabagala kick)

WAI—Alvin Kalahiki IV 37 interception return (kick failed)

WAI—Chayce Gomes 32 pass from Tarent Moniz-Babb (kick failed)

WAI—Quisquirin-Sabagala 48 run (Joshua Santiago kick)

WAI—Emmanuel Carter 89 pass from Moniz-Babb (Santiago kick)

WAI—Dustin Pave 40 interception return (Santiago kick)

RUSHING—Lei: Cole Northington 12-25, Malachi Tupai 1-4, Muyot 5-9, Jett Cabal 1-(-2), Pono Arindain 6-11, Kollin Tellain 1-0. Wai: Kolu Quisquirin-Sabagala 15-129, Tarent Moniz-Babb 8-4, Ezekiel Taguchi 1-1.

PASSING—Lei: Muyot 6-14-3-70, Arindain 4-15-2-88. Wai: Moniz-Babb 17-21-0-212.

RECEIVING—Lei: Keawe Andres 3-59, Brayden Furtado 3-40, Northington 2-(-3), Timothy Ewa 1-48, Cabal 1-14. Wai: Emmanuelle Carter 5-115, Chayce Gomes 6-55, Akoni Halemano 2-17, Santiago 1-4, Christian Sansano 1-1, Quisquirin-Sabagala 1-19, Zayah Vincent 1-1.

JV—Leilehua 14, Waianae 13.

Kaiser 31, Waialua 7

At Waialua

KAISER (2-0) 16 8 0 7 ­— 31

WAIALUA (1-1) 0 0 7 ­0 — 7

Kais—safety, Waialua quarterback fumbled ball and recovered in end zone, 7:31

Kais—Justin Kanekoa 36 pass from Easton Yoshino (Keagan Lime kick)

Kais—Kanekoa 32 pass from Yoshino (Lime kick)

Kais—safety, Nick Wild tackled quarterback in end zone

Kais—Kanekoa 37 pass from Yoshino (kick failed)

Wail—James Zara 20 pass from Blazen Benz (Lasse Stolten kick)

Kais—Donovan Reis 19 pass from Yoshino (Lime kick)

RUSHING—Kaiser: Ryder Rodrigues 19-150, Te’a Nu’uhiwa-Santos 2-16, Yoshino 2-7, Kai Strawn 1-4, Justin Aizawa-Walker 3-4, Team 2-(minus 13). Waialua: Blazen Benz 7-28, Ezekiel Sheridan 15-16, Tyson Apau 5-14, Elisha Sheridan 1-9, Taylor Calaro 3-5, Jack Amarcio 1-(minus 6), Team 5-(minus 35).

PASSING—Kaiser: Yoshino 14-25-1-245, Donovan Reis 1-2-1-5. Waialua: Apau 5-15-0-25, Benz 4-39-0-39.

RECEIVING—Kaiser: Kanekoa 5-151, Reis 4-39, Kamakana Mahiko 3-13, Lime 2-30, Rayne Sumida 1-17. Waialua: Benz 4-39, Zara 3-9, Jayvie Arellano 2-16.

Nanakuli 49, Kalaheo 0

At Radford H.S. field

Nanakuli (1-0) 14 21 7 7 — 49

Kalaheo (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

NAN — Joseph Lewis IV 49 pass from Keahi Ah Sui (Micah Nihoa kick)

NAN — Allen Mahoe III 1 run (Nihoa kick)

NAN — Brantzyn Reyes 55 punt return (Nihoa kick)

NAN — Mahoe III 20 pass from Ah Sui (Nihoa kick)

NAN — David Kalili 28 pass from Ah Sue (Nihoa kick)

NAN — Christian Asinsin 35 run (Nihoa kick)

NAN — Blaze Baltazar 3 run (Nihoa kick)

RUSHING—Nanakuli: Asinsin 17-143, Ah Sui 3-28, Baltazar 5-27, Mahoe III 1-1. Kalaheo: Isaiah Akiu 2-2, Damian Ruano 3-1, Trentin Leahy 1-(minus 1), Deshon Will 1-(minus 3), Weber 10-(minus 38), team 3-(minus 38).

PASSING—Nanakuli: Ah Sui 13-19-0-257, Kalili 0-1-0-0. Kalaheo: Riis Weber 6-12-0-44.

RECEIVING—Nanakuli: Kalili 6-116, Lewis IV 2-58, Hansen Salausa-Kaawa 1-27, Prestaz Kahookele-Himalaya-Kutzen 2-25, Mahoe III 1-20, Baltazar 1-11. Kalaheo: Alaka’i Uemura 1-25, Vinny Bandini 1-16, Akiu 4-3.

Castle 18, Roosevelt 14

At Ticky Vasconcellos Stadium

Castle 12 0 6 0 — 18

Roosevelt 7 0 7 0 — 14

ROOS—Kamuela Kaaihue 14 pass from Kayman Lewis (Porter Ellis kick)

CAST—Kala Estacado-Matthews 29 run (kick failed)

CAST—Coby Tanioka 9 pass from Daunte Ching (2-pt failed)

ROOS—Kaaihue 83 interception return (Ellis kick)

CAST—Tanioka 91 kickoff return (kick failed)

RUSHING—Castle: Estacado-Matthews 12-66, Diesel Goya 1-4, Jayden Flores 10-3, Staten Martin 1-(minus 1), Maddux Vilardi 2-(minus 3), Ching 5-(minus 9). Roosevelt: Jordan Chantara 1-10, Silas Kekahuna 5-8, Kai He 7-7, Lewis 5-5, Landon Kalani 1-1. PASSING—Castle: Ching 8-16-0—55, Vilardi 1-6-1—14. Roosevelt: Lewis 16-33-4—100. RECEIVING—Castle: Tanioka 4-25, Estacado-Matthews 3-17, Goya 2-27. Roosevelt: Kaaihue 5-50, George Matsunaga 3-29, Jayden Gaopoa 2-9, Chase Aguinaldo 2-4, Kalani 1-6, Keanu Bezares 1-1, Kalua Nahale 1-1.

Radford 39, Pearl City 21

Radford 6 21 6 6 — 39

Pearl City 7 14 0 0 — 21

RAD—Christian Payton 2 run (kick failed)

PC—Joshua Gleason 64 pass from Sefo Feesago (Marcus Rodriguez kick)

PC—Triton Taimanao 3 run (Rodriguez kick)

RAD—Jack Carlson 5 pass from Kalob Victorino-Avilla (Syncere Dillard run)

RAD—Payton 20 pass from Victorino-Avilla (kick failed)

PC—Feesago 15 run (Rodriguez kick)

RAD—Victorino-Avilla 1 run (Naaliilaniokekai Nicholas-Mattos kick)

RAD—Payton 1 run (kick failed)

RAD—R Schaeffer 7 pass from Victorino-Avilla (kick failed)

RUSHING—Radford: Payton 21-153, Victorino-Avilla 7-32, Michael Hayslett 6-19, Dominic Alejandro 1-0. Pearl City: Feesago 9-76, Caleb Kaai 9-59, Leland Parker-Kamakawiwoole 5-23, Mark Moreno 1-4, Tr. Taimaanao 1-3, Ryan Littlejohn 2-(minus 15).

PASSING—Radford: Victorino-Avilla 23-37-1—260. Pearl City: Feesago 13-28-0—124, Littlejohn 0-4-0—0.

RECEIVING—Radford: Carlson 8-119, Schaeffer 4-29, Joel Gillies 3-9, Payton 2-32, Dillard 2-20, Olijah Gomez 2-13, Jack Goodman 1-30, D. Fagaragan 1-8. Pearl City: Gleason 6-89, Bradley Kansou 2-24, Micah Higa 2-13, Rodriguez 1-2, Tr. Taimanao 1-(minus 1), Cameron Galutira 1-(minus 3).