OIA football roundup: Waianae wallops No. 8 Leilehua; Kahuku scores 75 in win

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Waianae’s Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala rushed past Leilehua’s Keanu Shim for a touchdown in an OIA football game Saturday.

    ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Waianae’s Alvin Quisquirin-Sabagala rushed past Leilehua’s Keanu Shim for a touchdown in an OIA football game Saturday.

Waianae, coming off a loss to Mililani, learned from the experience and deployed its version of steady, air-tight run and pass defense. Read more

