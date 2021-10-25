comscore Efforts to preserve Oahu farmland resuming after query | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Efforts to preserve Oahu farmland resuming after query

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 9:55 p.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO ”<strong>I think it’s always in the best interest of our community if our community is fully informed. I believe in full transparency.”</strong> <strong>Dan Giovanni</strong> <em>State land use commissioner</em>

    I think it’s always in the best interest of our community if our community is fully informed. I believe in full transparency.”

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2018 The city is recommending designating farmland equating to 11% of Oahu’s landmass as important agricultural lands.

    The city is recommending designating farmland equating to 11% of Oahu’s landmass as important agricultural lands.

A contentious government effort to preserve potentially 1,781 private parcels of farmland on Oahu is expected to resume in January after pausing in May for a legal review of a key element in the proceeding. Read more

