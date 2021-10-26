Longtime hotelier selected to lead Hawaii Hotel Alliance
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:54 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
The nonprofit Hawaii Hotel Alliance was started in February so Hawaii hotels would have an organization that advocates exclusively for them. Above, the Rainbow Tower at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort is a member of the alliance.
COURTESY KEKOA MCCLELLAN
Hawaii Hotel Alliance President Jerry Gibson, left, and Kekoa McClellan, principal of The McClellan Group and spokesman for the American Hotel & Lodging Association Hawaii, are shown at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort with a view toward its Rainbow Tower.