comscore Longtime hotelier selected to lead Hawaii Hotel Alliance | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Longtime hotelier selected to lead Hawaii Hotel Alliance

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The nonprofit Hawaii Hotel Alliance was started in February so Hawaii hotels would have an organization that advocates exclusively for them. Above, the Rainbow Tower at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort is a member of the alliance.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The nonprofit Hawaii Hotel Alliance was started in February so Hawaii hotels would have an organization that advocates exclusively for them. Above, the Rainbow Tower at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort is a member of the alliance.

  • COURTESY KEKOA MCCLELLAN Hawaii Hotel Alliance President Jerry Gibson, left, and Kekoa McClellan, principal of The McClellan Group and spokesman for the American Hotel & Lodging Association Hawaii, are shown at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort with a view toward its Rainbow Tower.

    COURTESY KEKOA MCCLELLAN

    Hawaii Hotel Alliance President Jerry Gibson, left, and Kekoa McClellan, principal of The McClellan Group and spokesman for the American Hotel & Lodging Association Hawaii, are shown at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort with a view toward its Rainbow Tower.

The Hawaii Hotel Alliance, led by longtime hotelier Jerry Gibson, is working to ensure key policy priorities for Hawaii’s hotel and lodging industry remain front and center as the pandemic continues to hit the state’s visitor industry hard. Read more

Previous Story
Solar farm planned amid cultural and historic sites including WWII Ewa battlefield

Scroll Up