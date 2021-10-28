Off the News: Remapping likely to bring surprises

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Even good students, those who vote regularly and engage in government affairs, are going to feel a little lost. Honolulu City Council districts are being recarved on election maps, and to preserve Mililani and Mililani Mauka in one slice, some other odd cuts become necessary, through other communities.

Likely there will be some unhappiness with the final maps, so don’t assume you know where you are, electorally. At least with the move to all-mail voting, the polling place is still your own house.

Being princess ain’t what it used to be

The fairy-tale glow of being a princess has certainly faded. Young ladies who marry princes don’t always live happily ever after, as the sad stories of Princess Diana and Duchess Meghan have taught us. And now we have Princess Mako of Japan, stripped of her royal title for marrying a commoner, and suffering from PTSD thanks to the ordeal she’s undergone.

This Halloween your little girl may choose to be a Disney princess, and that’s fine. Just watch out if a real, live prince comes sniffing around.